EOG Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $14.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EOG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

EOG Resources Trading Down 5.8 %

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of EOG opened at $139.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.40. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 75.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,642 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

