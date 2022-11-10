Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.51 for the year.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.