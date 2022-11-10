Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Black Diamond Group Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 7th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDI. Raymond James upgraded Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Black Diamond Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

TSE:BDI opened at C$4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$273.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of C$3.10 and a twelve month high of C$5.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.02.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

