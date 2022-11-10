Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the year. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Business Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

NYSE:BBU opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.36. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,871,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,782,000 after acquiring an additional 215,739 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 479,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 85.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 90,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 39.7% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 154,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

