Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Lion Electric Company’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

LEV has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Veritas Investment Research assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Lion Electric Trading Down 7.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LEV stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $573.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lion Electric by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Lion Electric by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Lion Electric by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.