Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Yelp Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Yelp in a report released on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the local business review company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YELP. TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

YELP opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51. Yelp has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Yelp by 376.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,419 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Yelp by 74.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,287 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 27.3% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $211,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,527,191.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $211,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,527,191.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,251 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,558.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,618 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

