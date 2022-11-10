Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.64

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 8973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Euronav Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Euronav by 1,124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 417,937 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,968,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,636 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

