Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $320.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $320.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $337.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.