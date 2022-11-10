Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) to “Outperform”

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on SMA Solar Technology from €40.00 ($40.00) to €56.00 ($56.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMTGF opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $59.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

