Financial Survey: Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) versus L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) and L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and L’Oréal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica $1.87 billion 3.97 $456.64 million $2.21 16.29 L’Oréal $38.20 billion 4.57 $5.44 billion N/A N/A

L’Oréal has higher revenue and earnings than Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L’Oréal has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.5% of L’Oréal shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and L’Oréal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 0 2 0 0 2.00 L’Oréal 1 6 4 0 2.27

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.67%. L’Oréal has a consensus target price of $372.89, suggesting a potential upside of 473.06%. Given L’Oréal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe L’Oréal is more favorable than Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica.

Profitability

This table compares Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and L’Oréal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 24.40% 30.88% 14.14% L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A

Summary

L’Oréal beats Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat. It also provides products for rare diseases; and pharmaceutical chemicals, such as chemical syntheses, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Rossini S.à R.L.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Essie, Niely, Dark and Lovely, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Biotherm, Ralph Lauren, IT Cosmetics, L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, Biolage, Pureology, Decléor, Carita, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, Roger&Gallet, CeraVe, Stylenanda, Mixa, Magic Mask, Prada, Helena Rubinstein, Valentino, Mugler, Shu Uemura, Viktor&Rolf, Azzaro, Diesel, Atelier Cologne, Cacharel, and Yue Sai brands. It sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, mass-market retail channels, perfumeries, department stores, pharmacies, drugstores, medispas, branded retail, travel retail, and e-commerce. L'Oréal S.A. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

