Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.19

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.19 and traded as high as C$12.38. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$12.38, with a volume of 38,769 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Laurentian cut Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$426.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment ( TSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 97.50%.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

Further Reading

