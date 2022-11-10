First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for First Watch Restaurant Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.89. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,564,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,158,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,239,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,148,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,564,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,158,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $133,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

