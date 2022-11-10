First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FWRG. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $879.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.74.

Insider Activity

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,239,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,148,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,564,784 shares in the company, valued at $615,158,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,239,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,148,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.