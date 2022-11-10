Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 0.63. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,139,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,790 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,982 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in Five9 by 25.8% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,538,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,213,000 after purchasing an additional 315,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Five9 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,519,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,491,000 after purchasing an additional 19,821 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.