Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $61.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Five9 from $120.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five9 from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

FIVN opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $114,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,724 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $114,150.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,755.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $1,163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,139,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,790. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Five9 by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 9.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Five9 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Five9 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

