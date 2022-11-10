Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $70.00 at MKM Partners

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at MKM Partners from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Shares of FIVN opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $114,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,146 shares of company stock worth $2,409,790. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 175.4% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after buying an additional 778,928 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 662,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,364,000 after acquiring an additional 385,846 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,438,000.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

