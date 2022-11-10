FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on FMC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.09.

FMC Trading Down 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Shares of FMC opened at $125.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FMC has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $278,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of FMC by 19.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 28.5% during the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at $208,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.