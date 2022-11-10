Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foot Locker in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,264,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

