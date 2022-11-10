Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.00. 8,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 51,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.
Forafric Global Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forafric Global
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forafric Global stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Forafric Global as of its most recent SEC filing.
Forafric Global Company Profile
Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.
