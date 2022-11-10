Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Fortive by 74.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Fortive by 197.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

FTV stock opened at $64.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

