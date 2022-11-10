Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.73

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.73 and traded as high as C$4.31. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$4.09, with a volume of 807,675 shares trading hands.

FVI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 27.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$214.26 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

