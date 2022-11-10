Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.09. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 292,634 shares changing hands.

Fortune Minerals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$30.28 million and a PE ratio of 100.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

