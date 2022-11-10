Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.89

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.89 and traded as high as $29.11. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 32,960 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Forum Energy Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $161.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.
