Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Fox Marble Holdings plc (LON:FOX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.07 ($0.01). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,596,705 shares trading hands.

Fox Marble Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £4.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.17.

Fox Marble Company Profile

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates four quarries, including Cervenillë, Syriganë, and Malishevë in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

