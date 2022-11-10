freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of freenet from €32.00 ($32.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, freenet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Stock Performance

FRTAF stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.40. freenet has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $22.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

freenet Company Profile

freenet ( OTCMKTS:FRTAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $660.73 million for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

(Get Rating)

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.