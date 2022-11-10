Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of FRO opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Frontline has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.27 million. Frontline had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 0.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontline will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 111.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 46,865 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth $117,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth $355,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $555,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $1,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

