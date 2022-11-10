FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Down 2.1%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $17.91. Approximately 1,533 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.