Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 158.99% from the stock’s current price.

FULC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

FULC stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $285.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.17). Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.62% and a negative net margin of 720.25%. The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,807,000 after purchasing an additional 237,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 511.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,988,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,503,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,565,000 after purchasing an additional 35,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

