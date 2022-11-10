FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fair Isaac Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the technology company will earn $13.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.06. The consensus estimate for Fair Isaac’s current full-year earnings is $14.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FICO. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.75.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac stock opened at $443.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $436.34 and a 200 day moving average of $426.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.23. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $531.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $47,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 195.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.