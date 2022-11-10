FY2023 Earnings Estimate for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Issued By KeyCorp

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,064,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,292,000 after buying an additional 1,041,949 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,246,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,374,000 after buying an additional 32,935 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

