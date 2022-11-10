FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report issued on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Wild forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CUYTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €21.00 ($21.00) to €23.30 ($23.30) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

CUYTY opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

