FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Karora Resources Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research report issued on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$73.61 million during the quarter.

Karora Resources Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of Karora Resources stock opened at C$3.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.55. The firm has a market cap of C$588.53 million and a P/E ratio of 37.78.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

