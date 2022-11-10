FY2023 Earnings Forecast for TELUS Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.90.

T stock opened at C$28.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$40.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.66. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$26.30 and a 52 week high of C$34.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.40%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

