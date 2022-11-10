FY2023 EPS Estimates for DHT Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for DHT in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DHT’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHT Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

DHT opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.99. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -50.11 and a beta of -0.19.

DHT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently -84.21%.

Institutional Trading of DHT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in DHT by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 1,591,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 963,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth $3,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DHT by 29.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,425,164 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 551,075 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP acquired a new stake in DHT in the first quarter worth $3,113,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 130.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.