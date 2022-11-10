FY2023 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Boosted by KeyCorp

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Entergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $6.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.70. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.53.

Entergy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 36.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2,162.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,102,000 after acquiring an additional 900,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,156,000 after acquiring an additional 711,770 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.58%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

