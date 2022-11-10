FY2023 EPS Estimates for HBT Financial, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for HBT Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HBT. TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of HBT opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. HBT Financial has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $611.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in HBT Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

