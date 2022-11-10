FY2023 EPS Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Cut by DA Davidson (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.23. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PBH. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of PBH stock opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.