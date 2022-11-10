FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sharp Co. Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Sharp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Sharp’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Get Sharp alerts:

Sharp Stock Up 0.7 %

Sharp stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.29. Sharp has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.