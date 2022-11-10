FY2024 Earnings Forecast for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Issued By SVB Leerink

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CTI BioPharma in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst K. Shields now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CTI BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTIC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 22,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $136,003.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,816.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 405,033 shares of company stock worth $2,541,906 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

