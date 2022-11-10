FY2024 EPS Estimates for Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Lifted by Analyst

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pardes Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.20. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pardes Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share.
Pardes Biosciences Price Performance
PRDS opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. Pardes Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $17.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pardes Biosciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pardes Biosciences by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,175,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,000 shares during the period. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pardes Biosciences by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,503 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,025,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pardes Biosciences by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,250,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 163,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.
About Pardes Biosciences
Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.
Further Reading
