FY2024 EPS Estimates for Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Lifted by Analyst

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pardes Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.20. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pardes Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share.

PRDS opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. Pardes Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Pardes Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PRDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pardes Biosciences by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,175,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,000 shares during the period. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pardes Biosciences by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,503 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,025,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pardes Biosciences by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,250,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 163,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

