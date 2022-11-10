FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Edison International Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edison International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.47. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

Edison International Trading Down 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Edison International stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

