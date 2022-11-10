FY2026 EPS Estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Decreased by Leede Jones Gab

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) – Leede Jones Gab lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 7th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 10.1 %

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.70. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 108,228 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,253,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 73,512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

