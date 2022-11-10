GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Trading 30.6% Higher

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) traded up 30.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 6,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 46,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 222,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 243,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,228,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 164,577 shares during the period.

