Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Gentex were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gentex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,564,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,480,000 after purchasing an additional 249,822 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Gentex by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Gentex by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,217,000 after purchasing an additional 762,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

