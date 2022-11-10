Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,590.68

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,590.68 ($29.83) and traded as high as GBX 3,002 ($34.57). Genus shares last traded at GBX 3,002 ($34.57), with a volume of 67,369 shares changing hands.

Genus Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,623.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,590.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 4,841.94.

Get Genus alerts:

Genus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a GBX 21.70 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Genus’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Insider Activity

About Genus

In other news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 8,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,921 ($33.63), for a total value of £243,845.08 ($280,765.78).

(Get Rating)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.