Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 1,125.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 38,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $698.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,769.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15,015.02%.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.