Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODO) Trading Up 1.9%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 2,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.64.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.