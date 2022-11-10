Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Trading Down 3.9%

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 884 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Global X China Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.