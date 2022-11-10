Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 146,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUG stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.