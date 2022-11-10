Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Shares Down 1.3%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95. 8,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 22,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,971 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

